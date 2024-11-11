Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Fabyan Parkway in Geneva

A 31-year-old Aurora man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 10, near Illinois Route 25 and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva and Batavia police initially discovered the crash about 5 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Fabyan Parkway veered across eastbound lanes of traffic and went off the roadway before the foot of the Fox River bridge. The truck was located on the south side of the bridge embankment, the release stated.

Carlos Diaz Jr., who was driving the truck, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The truck’s airbags deployed, but Diaz was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release. There were no passengers in the truck.

The Fabyan Parkway bridge was closed while the Geneva Police Department, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner’s Office investigated the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Geneva Emergency Management Agency assisted with traffic management during the investigation, according to the release.

An autopsy has been scheduled.