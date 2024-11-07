Republican Jon Gripe ahead in Kane seat in District 14

Jonathan Gripe, Republican candidate for Kane County Board District 14, talks with supporters while awaiting election results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Jonathan Gripe is going to win election to Kane County District 14 with 7,156 votes to Democrat Brenda Engelhardt’s 5,257 according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.

District 14 includes parts of Elgin, South Elgin, Campton Hills and St. Charles.

“It’s better than losing,” Gripe said.

“I do feel good about going onto the board and doing everything I can to try to improve things. I don’t need to be in the majority to do that – which was occasionally my mind-set,” Gripe said, referring to the Democrat majority on the board.

Currently there are 16 Democrats and eight Republicans. After the new board takes its oaths of office in December, the mix will be 17 Democrats and seven Republicans, as Democrat Ted Penesis will replace the seat formerly held by Republican Michael Kenyon.

“I have friends who are a minority in the Illinois legislature, and they still do stuff and get things done,” Gripe, of St. Charles, said. “I think we can work together with others on the board who want to work together.”

Kane County Board District 14 Republican challenger Jonathan Gripe waits for election results at Old Towne Pub and Eatery in Campton Hills on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Gripe won the primary. (Sandy Bressner)

One of the issues in the March primary race when Gripe unseated 18-year board veteran Mark Davoust, was the influence of an ultra-conservative group within the Kane County GOP known as the Warriors.

Davoust had said they recruited Gripe to run against him – and then asked him to give up his seat and back their choice. Davoust refused, but Gripe won the GOP primary anyway.

Gripe disavowed any influence from the Warriors in his service on the board.

“I’m not in the pipeline to let anybody tell me how to vote,” Gripe said. “My strong answer is nobody is going to tell me what to do. I will always take input from the people. Nobody owns me. Nobody controls me. I made that very clear.

Engelhardt said she called Gripe to congratulate him on his win Tuesday night.

“He worked very hard and he very graciously got back to me he was very nice,” Engelhardt said. “I am so proud and glad for friends and the help and support I got. I was proud to run for the county board.”