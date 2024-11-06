Kane County voter turnout remained steady compared to recent elections

Voters wait in line on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at the Kane County Clerk’s office to vote early in the 2024 General Election. (Sandy Bressner)

Unofficial results show that 72.76% of registered voters in Kane County cast their votes in the 2024 election, down slightly from 73.7% in 2020.

Kane County saw 81,804 in-person voters on election day, in addition to 139,655 ballots cast by early voters and mail-in ballots, for a total of 221,459 votes.

Final totals did not come in until after 11:00 p.m. on election night, as long lines led to some Kane County precincts seeing voters until after 10 p.m.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said his office has seen a drop in mail-in ballots since the pandemic, when they received over 100,000 votes by mail, but the rise in in-person voters this year evened out the totals.

There were more than 13,000 fewer votes this year than in the 2020 election, but Cunningham said there were more than 14,000 fewer registered voters this year, so the turnout percentage was about the same.

In 2022 there were 159,613 ballots cast in Kane County, a turnout of about 53% of registered voters. In the 2020 election 234,781 ballots were cast in Kane County.