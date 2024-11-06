Kane Chair Corinne Pierog closing in on 2nd term

Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog (center), running for reelection against challenger Lance Bell, talks with supporters Randall Lawrence (left) and Liisa Lawrence (right) of St. Charles while awaiting election results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles. According to unofficial results late Tuesday, Pierog won a second term. (Sandy Bressner)

Though the results are unofficial, Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog looks to be in the driver’s seat for a second term results late Tuesday.

With all 292 precincts reporting, the Democrat incumbent had 111,264 votes to Republican challenger Lance Bell’s 101,698, according to the final posting on the County Clerk’s website.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kane County for another four years,” Pierog said. “And I look forward to working cooperatively with 24 board members and the residents of Kane County towards a brighter future.”

Bell was unavailable for comment late Tuesday.