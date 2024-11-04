St. Charles candidates for local offices must apply by Nov. 18

Candidates seeking local offices in the 2025 Consolidated Election must file election packets with the St. Charles City Clerk by Nov. 18.
Packets can be filed at with City Clerk Nancy Garrison in her office at the St. Charles Municipal Building at 2 E. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 through 15 or from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The Consolidated Election will be held on April 1, 2025.
The following local offices in St. Charles will be up for election:
- Mayor – full 4-year term
- City Clerk – full 4-year term
- City Treasurer – full 4-year term
- Alderman, Ward 1 – full 4-year term
- Alderman, Ward 2 – full 4-year term
- Alderman, Ward 3 - 2-year term (unexpired)
- Alderman, Ward 3 – full 4-year term
- Alderman, Ward 4 – full 4-year term
- Alderman, Ward 5 – full 4-year term
Should a simultaneous filing lottery be necessary, it will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 in the City Clerk’s Office.
For more information, contact Marzena Sheets, Deputy City Clerk at msheets@stcharlesil.gov.