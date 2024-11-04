St. Charles candidates for local offices must apply by Nov. 18

Candidates seeking local offices in St. Charles in the 2025 Consolidated Election must file election packets with the City Clerk by Nov. 18. (Shaw Local News Network)

Candidates seeking local offices in the 2025 Consolidated Election must file election packets with the St. Charles City Clerk by Nov. 18.

Packets can be filed at with City Clerk Nancy Garrison in her office at the St. Charles Municipal Building at 2 E. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 through 15 or from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The Consolidated Election will be held on April 1, 2025.

The following local offices in St. Charles will be up for election:

Mayor – full 4-year term

City Clerk – full 4-year term

City Treasurer – full 4-year term

Alderman, Ward 1 – full 4-year term

Alderman, Ward 2 – full 4-year term

Alderman, Ward 3 - 2-year term (unexpired)

Alderman, Ward 3 – full 4-year term

Alderman, Ward 4 – full 4-year term

Alderman, Ward 5 – full 4-year term

Should a simultaneous filing lottery be necessary, it will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 in the City Clerk’s Office.

For more information, contact Marzena Sheets, Deputy City Clerk at msheets@stcharlesil.gov.