Kane County property transfers: Sept. 13 to 16, 2024

Batavia

Betty Hertenstein to Christopher Godfrey and Neenah R. Godfrey, Residence at 1314 Georgetown Drive, Batavia, $300,000, Sept. 16.

Mohr Joint Trust to Orion Johnson and Holly Christopher, Residence at 1498 Harvell Drive, Batavia, $705,000, Sept. 16.

Sayers Trust to Daniel and Ewelina Kobyra, Residence at 2537 Williams Road, Batavia, $600,000, Sept. 16.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kyle Concannon and Sheila Lesiak, Residence at 359 Schroeder Trail, Batavia, $742,500, Sept. 13.

Elburn

Julie M. Davidson to Schuiling Properties LLC, Residence at 708 N. Main St., Elburn, $525,000, Sept. 16.

Geneva

Walter A. Joerg to Peterson Trust, Residence at 200 N. River Lane 203, Geneva, $695,000, Sept. 16.

Francis Trust to Shelley Lewis, Residence at 22 Campbell St., Geneva, $660,000, Sept. 16.

Shyam Srinivas to Luke Whisler and Brenna Leiker, Residence at 27 School St., Geneva, $375,000, Sept. 16.

North Aurora

Marlene M. Golinvaux to Steven and Alisa Cipriano, Residence at 104 Bede Court, North Aurora, $425,000, Sept. 16.

Carissa R. Sorters Trust to Alejandro Hernandez and Yuleana Galvan, Residence at 1497 Hearthstone Lane, North Aurora, $381,000, Sept. 16.

John C. Schultz to Luis Omar Nieto and Julissa Nieto, Residence at 502 Pinecreek Drive, North Aurora, $425,000, Sept. 16.

St. Charles

Varni Hospitality LLC to Yati Inc., Residence at 2096 Bricher Road, St. Charles, $9.55 million, Sept. 13.

Wilson Marital Trust to Rode 2010 Trust, Residence at 906 S. Seventh St., St. Charles, $465,000, Sept. 16.

South Elgin

Ismael Jimenez Jr. to Angelo A. Calcagno and Jennifer Calcagno, Residence at 1070 Woodcliff Drive, South Elgin, $380,000, Sept. 13.

Judith M. Welsh to Erick Richard Johnson and Natalie Johnson, Residence at 19 Retreat Court, South Elgin, $850,000, Sept. 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Naheed Syed and Monis Ali Syed, Residence at 197 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $540,000, Sept. 13.

Ryan Letsinger to Tyler Letsinger, Residence at 541 South Drive, South Elgin, $240,000, Sept. 13.

Sugar Grove

Robert S. Bergman to Scott and Beth Vickers, Residence at 15 Penny Lane, Sugar Grove, $410,000, Sept. 16.

Terry L. Johnson to Masih Uddin and Omar Uddin Farooqui, Residence at 600 Willow St., Sugar Grove, $695,000, Sept. 16.

Oakhill West LLC to Mccue Builders Inc., Residence at 865 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove, $57,000, Sept. 13.

Leandro Tartarelli Tondo to Phillip L. and Kimberly S. Carlson, Residence at 961 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove, $495,000, Sept. 16.