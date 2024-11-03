November 03, 2024
Kane County property transfers: Sept. 13 to 16, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kane County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Batavia

Betty Hertenstein to Christopher Godfrey and Neenah R. Godfrey, Residence at 1314 Georgetown Drive, Batavia, $300,000, Sept. 16.

Mohr Joint Trust to Orion Johnson and Holly Christopher, Residence at 1498 Harvell Drive, Batavia, $705,000, Sept. 16.

Sayers Trust to Daniel and Ewelina Kobyra, Residence at 2537 Williams Road, Batavia, $600,000, Sept. 16.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kyle Concannon and Sheila Lesiak, Residence at 359 Schroeder Trail, Batavia, $742,500, Sept. 13.

Elburn

Julie M. Davidson to Schuiling Properties LLC, Residence at 708 N. Main St., Elburn, $525,000, Sept. 16.

Geneva

Walter A. Joerg to Peterson Trust, Residence at 200 N. River Lane 203, Geneva, $695,000, Sept. 16.

Francis Trust to Shelley Lewis, Residence at 22 Campbell St., Geneva, $660,000, Sept. 16.

Shyam Srinivas to Luke Whisler and Brenna Leiker, Residence at 27 School St., Geneva, $375,000, Sept. 16.

North Aurora

Marlene M. Golinvaux to Steven and Alisa Cipriano, Residence at 104 Bede Court, North Aurora, $425,000, Sept. 16.

Carissa R. Sorters Trust to Alejandro Hernandez and Yuleana Galvan, Residence at 1497 Hearthstone Lane, North Aurora, $381,000, Sept. 16.

John C. Schultz to Luis Omar Nieto and Julissa Nieto, Residence at 502 Pinecreek Drive, North Aurora, $425,000, Sept. 16.

St. Charles

Varni Hospitality LLC to Yati Inc., Residence at 2096 Bricher Road, St. Charles, $9.55 million, Sept. 13.

Wilson Marital Trust to Rode 2010 Trust, Residence at 906 S. Seventh St., St. Charles, $465,000, Sept. 16.

South Elgin

Ismael Jimenez Jr. to Angelo A. Calcagno and Jennifer Calcagno, Residence at 1070 Woodcliff Drive, South Elgin, $380,000, Sept. 13.

Judith M. Welsh to Erick Richard Johnson and Natalie Johnson, Residence at 19 Retreat Court, South Elgin, $850,000, Sept. 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Naheed Syed and Monis Ali Syed, Residence at 197 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $540,000, Sept. 13.

Ryan Letsinger to Tyler Letsinger, Residence at 541 South Drive, South Elgin, $240,000, Sept. 13.

Sugar Grove

Robert S. Bergman to Scott and Beth Vickers, Residence at 15 Penny Lane, Sugar Grove, $410,000, Sept. 16.

Terry L. Johnson to Masih Uddin and Omar Uddin Farooqui, Residence at 600 Willow St., Sugar Grove, $695,000, Sept. 16.

Oakhill West LLC to Mccue Builders Inc., Residence at 865 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove, $57,000, Sept. 13.

Leandro Tartarelli Tondo to Phillip L. and Kimberly S. Carlson, Residence at 961 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove, $495,000, Sept. 16.

