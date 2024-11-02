Freshman Carson Kaiser helps Kaneland runners hold off Dixon to take sectional title

MAPLE PARK – Carson Kaiser is wise beyond his years.

The Kaneland freshman has fit in wonderfully at the Maple Park school and was a key reason why the Knights were able to hold off runner-up Dixon and the rest of the field during Saturday’s Class 2A Kaneland boys cross country sectional.

Kaiser took third (15:06.15) while senior teammate Evan Nosek (14:52.67) outran Woodstock junior Ellery Shutt (14:56.98) to win.

“I love competing and view every race as just its own,” Kaiser said. “I don’t really look at who’s racing. I go in and compete by myself and I feel like that really helps me because even though I have to step up and be like a freshman that’s racing on varsity I can still relax and still just go out and go at it like any other race.”

The final half mile was especially demanding.

“I could definitely tell the last mile was the hardest part of the race,” Kaiser said. “I had (Lake View senior Jiberil Lesman) with me and we were just going back and forth for a little bit through the cow path, but after we got out and after we started crossing the driveways I just sort of made a move and pulled away from him finally. And the next goal was to just make it to the finish line however fast I could. I feel like with that our entire team pulled through and we did something really special today at our home course.”

Nosek’s sectional title was his first in his final attempt. He took third last year, seventh as a sophomore and eighth as a freshman.

“(Kaiser) is a great teammate,” Nosek said. “He pushes us. He’s funny. He’s just a great addition to our team. I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman team in general, too.”

The timing for these two talents to be teammates, albeit for just one season, should have the Knights chasing a trophy again. Nosek took sixth in the state while the Knights fell just short of a trophy, taking fourth, a year ago.

“With Evan it’s been really fun because in middle school I didn’t really have any training partners and now I’m surrounded by super fast guys,” Kaiser said. “I’m able to push myself even more than I could have. It’s really nice having him around.”

Junior Evan Whildin took seventh (15:18.71) for the Knights while seniors Liam Lentz (16:14.21) and Zachary Murdock (16:14.50) crossed the final line in enough time for Kaneland (78) to hold off Dixon (83).

“(Dixon) is a great team and I’m excited to race them down at state again,” Nosek said. “It’s a back-and-forth competition and that’s what really makes the sport fun and what drives me, what motivates me. Dixon has a lot of great potential and it’s going to be really fun racing them again one last time.”

Sophomore Dean Geiger (15:23.39) had a PR to lead the Dukes.

“We just wanted to come out and get out strong,” Geiger said. “I feel like we fell short in the race, but we’re happy with the result.”

Senior teammate Aaron Conderman (15:33.43) placed 11th overall for Dixon.

“I think we fell short,” he said. “I feel we’re definitely the better team, but we just didn’t show it today. We’re looking for a trophy next week.”

Junior Keegan Shirley (15:40.08) echoed similar thoughts.

“I think today we may not have done our best, but honestly we’re in a really good position for next week” he said. “We have good runners and a good team and we’re ready to go out there and compete at state.”

Sophomore Averick Wiseman (15:52.31) and junior Westin Conatser (16:02.48) also contributed for the Dukes.

Lakes (122) was a distant third while Crystal Lake Central (154), Belvidere North (172), Woodstock (184) and Sycamore (187) also qualified.

Senior Jackson Summy (15:16.63) took fifth to pace the Eagles. Sophomore Cooper Summy (15:40.29) took 17th while seniors Brady Mock (15:55.52), Blake Salbilla (15:57.09) and Matthew Powley (16:34.35) extended their high school running days another week.

Jackie Clark (15:18.71) was sixth overall to lead Crystal Lake Central.

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt

The Woodstock program lost some talented and dedicated runners from the class of 2024, but didn’t allow such adversity to keep them from returning to state with a sixth-place finish (184).

“We lost five of our guys from the top seven so we had to come back with a reloaded team,” Shutt said. “It’s really exciting. We didn’t have any expectations coming into the season.

He’s now looking forward to racing Nosek again.

“I feel good about the race today,” Shutt said. “Obviously him beating me in the last 800 kind of lights a fire under me. I’m happy with how I raced and happy with the moves I made to move away from the rest of the pack. Nosek ran an amazing race to get it done.”

Junior Jason Trojan (16:17.84) and sophomore Josh Roth (16:25.57) had personal bests for the Blue Streaks.

“Jason (Trojan) and Josh (Roth) really stepped up to get us to the state meet,” Shutt said. “I’m really excited for them.”

Sophomore Elijah Hedges (16:33.90) and junior Will Kashmir (17:38.03) rounded out Woodstock’s scoring.

Corey Goff led Sycamore, taking 19th in 15:48.29 to help the Spartans secure the final qualifying spot.