Geneva to host meetings for feedback on aging city facilities

Geneva is hosting four meetings in November to gather public feedback as part of an ongoing community engagement process to determine the future its municipal facilities, officials announced in a news release.

The meetings will highlight information about the challenges the city faces in maintaining its aging buildings.

The meetings are:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at City Hall, 109 James St.

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Fire Station No. 1, 200 East Side Drive

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Geneva Public Works, 1800 South St.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, a virtual meeting via Zoom, register at us06web.zoom.us to attend

The city launched the facilities community engagement effort in early October with an online presentation, background information and a community feedback form. Based on the first phase of community responses, the city has compiled a menu of potential facility improvements, benefits and funding levels, according to the release.

Residents attending the November meetings can review and weigh in on the options to help establish a path forward for the city.

More information about the facilities community engagement process is available on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.