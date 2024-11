Wilson Street in Batavia will be closed to traffic between Van Nortwick and Western Avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2 and 3. (File Photo)

Wilson Street in Batavia will be closed to traffic between Van Nortwick and Western Avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

The closure is necessary for Pulte Homes to perform sanitary and storm sewer connection work on Wilson Street.

To ensure the safety of crews and the public, motorists traveling on Wilson Street between Van Nortwick and Western Avenues will be detoured to McKee Street.

Motorists should plan for delays and consider alternate routes this weekend.