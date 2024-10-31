Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run honors death of Kaneland social worker

Participants in the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run take off on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Friends and family of Lisa Campise, as well as folks looking to support a wonderful cause, walked or ran while honoring the memory of the Kaneland social worker during the 2024 Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on a beautiful Saturday morning in Sugar Grove.

Collectively, their efforts have raised $7,325 and counting for Conley Outreach Community Services and specifically its Holiday Spirit program.

“She’s made a huge impact on the program,” said Jennifer Long, executive director for Conley Outreach Community Services. “And as you can see on the donation page, when you hit the comments link, they are so nice. This was a beautiful event and completely well attended. We are so honored to be a part of it.”

Sugar Grove resident Courtney L. Multhaupt was the fastest female in the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Long thanked the Campise family and the Sugar Grove Park District for promoting and supporting the Holiday Spirit program in Lisa’s honor.

“This contribution will make a huge difference with the agency,” Long said. “We’re a tiny agency that serves the Kaneland area. $7,325 is amazing, especially in such a short period of time so thank you very much.”

Sugar Grove’s Jason Turner was blessed to walk his bernedoodle, Winston and his goldendoodle, Cabo. Earlier this year, Turner struggled to move after an accident. In March, he fell about 18 feet from a ladder while taking down Christmas lights. The fall left him with broken bones in his foot and elbow.

Jason Turner runs with his dogs Cabo and Winston in the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Turner, Winston and Cabo were moving. They finished 34:12.4 at an 11-minute mile pace.

“I’ve been going with them (the dogs) in the morning for the last month or so, but this was kind of to prove it to myself,” Turner said. “I haven’t done a 5K since probably in high school. My daughter did the one last year and I just kind of watched. It’s great to be out. My daughter is best friends with Angelina Campise (the middle child of Campise’s three children) so we’re really close with the Campises, so that’s why we are here.”

Sugar Grove’s Ryan Walter lives right down he street from the Campises.

“We’re good family friends,” Walter said. “Our three kids and their three kids are of the same age so we’ve been doing life together for a while. I haven’t run in one of these in quite a long time, but this one had a good purpose behind it so I enjoyed it.”

And he ran well.

“I run probably two to three times a week - it’s three miles to Waubonsee [Community College] and back,” Walter said. “So I did a tenth (of an) extra mile. I set a goal. I’m not in good running shape so I set goal to be under 24 minutes and I was just under 24 (23:55.8) so that was good.”

Until very recently, Carlos Heniziquez didn’t know about Lisa Campise, her family and her impact on the Kaneland community.

“I go to school in Florida and my friend’s girlfriend is related to the family and they asked me to come out here so this was a long shot,” Heniziquez explained. “I wasn’t expecting to do this. They asked me to come out and here and run so I was super excited to support them.”

Race winner Carlos Heniziquez nears the finish line of the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Now in his junior year at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., Heniziquez ran cross country in high school in Texas.

“I don’t run as much as I used to and this was nowhere near my fastest, but sub 20s is good for me,” Heniziquez said. “I thought to myself I could maybe win it if I really tried and saw I was pretty close to the front and realized I could do this. I’m in ROTC now and have to a run a little bit.”

Heniziquez did win with a time of 19:48.2.

Sugar Grove’s Courtney L. Multhaupt was the fastest female at 22:47.6.

Bryan Fonseca and his 13-year-old son Cullen walked after making the trip down from Wisconsin. Fonseca became close with Lisa and Joe while he attended Illinois State in the 90s.

“If you knew Joe, you knew Lisa,” Fonseca said. “And Lisa is one of the greatest people I ever knew. She was very positive and always believed in the good in everybody. She was definitely the best of us. It broke my heart to see that happen to such a good person.”

Lillyan Crawford and Brooke Wills make hand hearts as they begin the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The Oct. 19 race began at Harter Middle School and ran along Honorary Lisa Campise Way (Esker Drive) before the finish line on the school track.

“Thank you so much for letting us do this race for Lisa, it means so much to us,” said Scott Nadeau, executive director for the Sugar Grove Park District. “I know it’s been such a big moment for you guys (the Campise family), too, and your grace and patience with us and getting to know you through the process has been wonderful. I’ve enjoyed it very much. And we had so much fun today and such a positive thing happened here today. I appreciate you letting us be a part of this for her.”

AIM Physical Therapy, Brost Builders, Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy and Waubonsee Community College sponsored the event.

To encourage participants to support a local charitable program that Lisa was passionate about, the park district set the participant fees at cost. You can still help make a difference and honor Lisa at conleyoutreach.org/donate/.