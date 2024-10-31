Election 2024 Questionnaire: Jonathan Gripe, Kane County Board District 14

Name: Jonathan Gripe

Party: Republican

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

As a career-long financial consultant and advisor, I am uniquely equipped to handle the major issues facing the board and every committee; finances and budgeting. Every issue the board handles has critical financial elements to it. Every board member needs the financial tools and skills that I used every day in my career. Unfortunately, few board members have any financial expertise. And the taxpayers are the ones that suffer for it.

The second area that best qualifies me is because of my experience of running and serving on many boards. This gives me practical skills in: negotiations, organization, effective committee operation and the ability to practice and promote bi-partisan cooperation.

Why are you the better candidate?

I am the better candidate for several reasons:

1. I am the only candidate with practical financial experience.

2. I have a lifetime of community service (see attached exhibit 1) which demonstrates my commitment to serving other’s needs.

3. I did not seek this position out. I was asked if I would serve and agreed only if no one expected to control me (no party, group or committee). I will be responsible only to the people.

4. I have a team of accountability partners that I meet with weekly for confidential discussions on how I conduct myself, spend my time and serve others. They keep me grounded and help me do my best work in anything I do.

5. I am not running to be re-elected again and again. I will limit myself to two terms if elected. Lifelong board members are one of the reasons the current board is dysfunctional.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

The three biggest challenges and my proposed solutions are:

Excessive spending – The Board, for at least the last four years, has demonstrated the inability to say no to any proposed expenditure. This has to stop. I would oppose any spending on new programs that do not have a dedicated means of financial support in place. b. I would propose a detailed review of any new spending started in the last four years. The goal; to halt further deficit creating spending that does not serve the legal requirements of the Kane County Code. Review and consider reducing the unreasonable tax burden on Kane County residents. Kane and Illinois are already one of the highest taxed areas in the country. I have heard from hundreds of people considering leaving Kane and Illinois because of this burden. Let residents know we are working on reducing taxes. Give the people a reason to stay. Review the rationale for the taxes the county currently levies and determine if the tax can be reduced with better management of programs, services and operations. Each department can help with this. Look at other means of generating revenue from resources and programs. This could include real estate and buildings the county uses, that could be sold or rented for income. Help the County Board to be more effective. You don’t have to attend 4 to 6-hour board meetings and see agendas of 300+ pages to see that the Board is dysfunctional. Many current Board members agree with this. I would ask the leadership to require meeting and agenda structure to facilitate meeting effectiveness. I have reviewed the Kane County code (governing how the board is to operate) to determine if the County is operating in an inappropriate manner. There is room for change and better compliance. I would use Drop Box, or some other platform to hold documents so as not to require wasteful and environmentally destructive meeting documentation.

Why do you want a seat on the Board? What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

I want to continue to serve my community and help bring common sense to county government.

My goals are those discussed above, that I believe are critical to Kane County residents: reduce spending, limit and manage taxes, and help the board become functional again.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes. I don’t focus on what party people identify with, and many of the voters I have spoken with don’t identify with either party. As for potential County Board peers, I don’t evaluate people based on their party, I consider only their actions. Both in the primary, and from what I am being told on the doorstep now, I have support from Democrats, Independents and Republicans. So, if something makes sense for at least most of our residents, I will support it.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

Yes.

Personally, my family and I do all we can to be good stewards of the natural resources we have. So responsible environmental action begins for me at home.

Kane County should not bow to U.S. Government pressure to adopt random initiatives. The paleBLUEdot report is poor justification for change as it seems to be a copy of reports given to multiple municipalities (as seen from previous names left in the report). I believe that Kane County should do all it can to respect and manage its resources responsibly. We should educate and encourage all citizens to do the same. The Board should not implement arbitrary mandates on residents, but reward residents who act in a climate responsible manner.

