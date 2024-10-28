Pickleball facility looking at Batavia location

Batavia City Council members will review plans for an indoor pickleball facility to occupy a vacant shopping center on Randall Road at their Oct. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting. (Mark Foster)

Batavia City Council members will review plans Tuesday to transform a vacant shopping center on Randall Road into an indoor pickleball facility.

Applicant Stephen Stoner on behalf of Pickled Inc., of Wheaton, applied for a permit to convert a vacant unit of the Wind Point Shopping Center into an indoor pickleball facility on the city’s west side.

If approved, the former buybuy BABY storefront at 301 N. Randall Rd., between Kohl’s and Office Max, would be converted into the fourth Pickled! location, adding to their existing facilities in Wheaton, Woodridge and Channahon.

Plans to renovate the 34,500 square foot space include the construction 12 pickleball courts, four golf simulators and six table tennis tables, as well as a members lounge and a retail shop.

As proposed, the facility would be available for public use with the option for players to enroll in a membership system that grants exclusive access and rates. Membership fees range from $30 to $80 per month, with different levels of membership granting specific privileges.

Courts would be reserved by calling or through the Pickled! app, as well as open play times, when reservations are not required.

Proposed pricing is based on court time, which will cost $12 per hour for members and $24 per hour for non-members. Open play times will cost $5 per session for members and $10 per session for non-members. Rates are subject to increase during peak hours.

The business plans to offer group and private lessons and host to tournaments. The venue will also be bookable for private events.

Planned hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The plans were first reviewed by Plan Commission members at their Oct. 16 meeting, where they held a public hearing before recommending council approval of the permitting. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.

If the applicant receives a positive recommendation at the Oct. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting, the plans will go before City Council for possible final approval at their Nov. 4 meeting.

For more information, visit www.ugotpickled.com.