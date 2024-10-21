St. Charles brewery to host fundraiser for Fox River projects and programs

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company to host fundraising event on Oct. 23, 2024, at the brewery at 12 S. First St. in downtown St. Charles. (Provided by the River Corridor )

St. Charles community members are invited to a fundraising event at Alter Brewing Company on Oct. 23 to support programs and projects along the Fox River.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles has partnered with Alter Brewing Company to host the event that will benefit the foundation and help to support and advocate for riverfront projects.

The fundraiser will be held at the brewery at 12 S. 1st St. During the event, $1 from every adult beverage sold between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. will benefit the foundation.

The River Corridor Foundation’s mission is to promote enhancement of the downtown riverfront environment as a destination for cultural, educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

For more information about the River Corridor Foundation and the event, visit www.facebook.com/rivercorridorfoundationstcharles.