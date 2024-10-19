Road closures ahead: Bat Fest takes over downtown Batavia

Costume Contest participants wait for Judging to start at Bat Fest. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, with road closures underway throughout downtown Batavia. (Karen Naess)

Batavia Main Street’s Bat Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia, with road closures underway.

This includes a 20-minute closure at 10 a.m. for a parade on W. Wilson Street between N. Island Avenue and Water Street.

Houston Street will be closed between N. Island Avenue and Illinois Route 31 for the duration of the event.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to slow down or stop due to increased pedestrian traffic throughout the downtown area, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Those wishing to travel east or west through Batavia should use alternative routes such as Fabyan Parkway to the north and Illinois Route 56 to the south, according to the release.

Motorists should account for extra time Saturday morning to safely arrive at their destination, according to the release.

Batavia Police and other community partners will assist in providing public safety services for the event.

For any questions, contact Deputy Chief Michael Johnson at 630-454-2500.