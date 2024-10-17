St. Charles to begin hydrant flushing this week

The City of St. Charles be conducting fall hydrant flushing from Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

The City of St. Charles has begun its fall hydrant flushing. It will continue until Nov. 8.

The Public Works Water Division will conduct the flushing, which may begin as early as 5 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Hydrant flushing is done twice per year as general maintenance to the city’s water distribution system. Flushing hydrants helps reduce mineral build-up, improves water quality, and ensures hydrants are ready for emergency use.

Residents may see discolored water during the fall hydrant flushing, even in homes outside of the designated flushing areas. The discoloration is caused by minerals that get stirred up in the water mains. For more information, the City’s website has a list of frequently asked questions.

Discolored water is safe to use and consume, but may stain laundry.

Hydrant flushing will be scheduled and conducted in four sections, by zone. Route 64 divides the north and south zones, and the Fox River divides the east and west zones, and the downtown includes the River Valley east and west zones.

Signs announcing hydrant flushing will be posted in affected neighborhoods.

The hydrant flushing schedule is as follows:

River Valley East & West: Oct. 14 – Oct. 18

Northwest & Southwest: Oct. 21 – Oct. 25

Southwest & Southeast: Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

Northeast: Nov. 4 - Nov. 8

Residents in hydrant flushing zones are asked to limit water use if possible during flushing.

If water appears discolored, residents should wait until flushing has subsided then run cold water in a tub or utility sink in 10-minute increments until it runs clear. If laundry is stained by discolored water, residents should keep clothes wet and treat them with stain remover.

The city will offer free stain remover for residents at the Public Works facility at 1405 S. 7th Ave. and at the reception desk at City Hall at 2 E. Main St.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or pw@stcharlesil.gov.