Kane County Democratic women ‘Roe the Vote,’ march in Geneva

Dorothy Johnson-Linnér (left) and Faith Powell (right) participate in the Roe the Vote and March to the Polls from the Kane County Courthouse to the Kane County Clerk’s office in Geneva on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Two dozen women – most of them wearing white – assembled on the north lawn of the Kane County Courthouse on Third Street in Geneva Tuesday afternoon.

Heidi DeMarco of Geneva helped organize the gathering as a Roe the Vote and March to the Polls event, three weeks before the Nov. 5 general election.

She said it’s a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, which overturned Roe vs. Wade, in deciding that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Since then, 21 states enacted abortion bans.

“Every election since 2016, we have seen more and more women turning out to vote and even more since 2018 – especially turning out to vote against candidates who are not pro-choice,” DeMarco said.

Most wore white: jackets, mittens, vests, shoes and pants in honor of the suffragettes, who wore white as a symbol of their movement for women’s right to vote.

“Women’s rights are on the ballot this election and we’re going to fight to win,” DeMarco said. “We are not going back.”

Kim Young (left) of Batavia and Lindsey Morris of Elgin, with her 22-month-old daughter Lily, participate in the Roe the Vote and March to the Polls from the Kane County Courthouse to the Kane County Clerk’s office in Geneva on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Before they marched the half-mile to the Kane County Clerk’s Office to vote, DeMarco addressed the crowd, saying, “I don’t know who the Republicans think they are kidding by stopping women’s bodily autonomy.”

“The other day, a Republican said he didn’t understand why women over 50 care about abortion,” DeMarco said. “I don’t understand why men care about abortion.”

Kane County Board candidate for District 14 Brenda Engelhardt, a Democrat, also spoke.

“More harm comes to women if we do not have reproductive rights in place,” Engelhardt said. “Where are we today? Look around, where are we? We are right in the middle of history. This election ... is going to decide where we go.”

Board Chair Corinne Pierog, who is seeking a second term, also joined the group.

“Reproductive rights. Really? Again?” Pierog said. “My daughter-in-law in Alabama should have the same medical care that she would have here in Illinois.”

Participants of the Roe the Vote and March to the Polls walk from the Kane County Courthouse to the Kane County Clerk’s office in Geneva on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

In response, the women began to chant and clapped the emphasis on each word: “We’re not going back! Not going back! Not going back!”

Then they left to march the half-mile down Third Street to the County Clerk’s Office.

When they got in line behind more than 40 people already queued up, some had personal reasons for participating.

Ruth Kuzmanic of St. Charles said she came to protect democracy, locally and nationally.

“Reproductive rights – not just the abortion issue that everyone gets hung up on – but the fertility treatments, birth control,” Kuzmanic said. “Why don’t they outlaw vasectomies? Why is fair to just go after the women’s stuff? Because we’re always considered second-class citizens. I just don’t want to go back to those days. I have an adult daughter, I’m here for her.”

Jennifer Medina of Geneva was also there for personal reasons.

“I am here for my grandmother, whom I never met, because she died due to complications after a back-alley abortion,” Medina said. “My mom and my two aunts were left orphans.”

Steve Bruesewitz of St. Charles joined the women standing in line.

“This election is one of the most important for women that I’ve ever been involved with,” Bruesewitz said. “I have two daughters, three granddaughters, and they deserve the same rights that my wife worked to attain.”

Kim Young of Batavia was clad head to toe in white.

“My grandma was a suffragette,” Young said. “This is the most important election in my life.”