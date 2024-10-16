Elgin man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

A jury has found an Elgin man guilty of sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney and court records.

Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez, 35, was convicted by a Kane County Jury on Oct. 8 of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison on each count, and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, a Class 2 felony punishable by four to seven years in prison for each count.

In all, Velasquez-Jimenez faces a minimum sentence of 21 years in prison, according to the release, and also must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Morgan Wilkinson and Joe Gay argued in court that between the dates of Oct. 1, 2021, and June 3, 2023, Velasquez-Jimenez sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of 13, on multiple dates, the release stated.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that the defendant sexually abused another victim in DuPage County, according to the release.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler set Velasquez-Jimenez’s next court appearance for Dec. 13 for motions and sentencing.

Tegeler revoked Velasquez-Jimenez’s bail and ordered him taken into custody at the Kane County jail, court records show.

“The defendant’s repeated conduct will forever change the lives of the children he abused, but their bravery in coming forward will make sure it will not happen again,” Wilkinson stated in the release. “Their voices were heard and they received the justice they deserved.”

Wilkinson also thanked the victims for coming forward.

Wilkinson credited the dedication of the Child Advocacy Center’s multidisciplinary team, including ASA Gay, Investigator Dave Smith, DCFS Investigator Amanda Glaesmer and Advocate Leslie Zarate for bringing about the verdict, with a special thank you reserved for Bikers Against Child Abuse and Elgin Crisis Center.