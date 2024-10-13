Set your sails: Explore Geneva’s Viking ship before winter takes anchor

Dave Nordin, of Naperville, leads a tour of the 1893 replica Viking longship on display at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive in Geneva. After the ship's last tours, taking place 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20, 2024, the ship will close for winter storage. (Photo provided by the Friends of the Viking Ship)

Geneva’s Viking ship will hold final its seasonal tours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20, at Good Templar Park, 528 E. Side Drive, in Geneva.

The 78-foot Norwegian longship, built by hand in 1893, is a life-size replica of a famous Viking ship discovered in an excavation, dating back 1,000 years.

Guided and self-guided tours will be held every 15 minutes. Daily guided tours will end at 3:45 p.m. both days. Reservations are not required.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for teens ages 13 to 17 and free for ages 12 and under. Parking is free.

Displays of Viking-style clothing, tools, jewelry and replica weapons are included.

Guides will share secrets of Viking’s construction and its crossing of the stormy north Atlantic from Norway.

The ship will close for winter storage. It will reopen for visits in April 2025.

For more information, visit vikingship.us.