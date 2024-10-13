Geneva’s curbside leaf pickup begins Oct. 30

Geneva’s curbside leaf collection program will begin Oct. 30 and continue through Nov. 26, officials announced in a news release.

The city’s contractor, Kramer Tree Specialists, will complete three collection cycles in all three leaf pickup zones this fall, according to the release.

Residents must rake their leaves to the parkway parallel to the street, about 12 inches from the curb or edge of the pavement by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week.

Residents should take care not to rake leaves into the street or too close to the curb or gutter, because leaves can clog storm sewers and result in street flooding, according to the release.

Leaves on the parkway after the crews have passed will be picked up on the next scheduled date.

A zone map, schedule and full program details is on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.

The schedule can change in case of inclement weather, leaf volume on the ground or equipment failure. Each zone pickup takes several days to finish, according to the release.

The city’s curbside leaf map also tracks the contractor’s progress through each neighborhood.

The map will be updated on weekday mornings, and residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website to check for schedule changes.

After the curbside pickup concludes, residents who are still need to dispose of leaves in December can participate in the city’s leaf bag collection program.

Waste stickers are not required, but bags must contain only leaves. Yard waste, mulch or grass clippings mixed with leaves will not be accepted.

Bags should be set outside with the garbage on residents’ regular refuse collection day.

The final pickup will be the week of Dec. 23, one day later than normal due to the Christmas holiday.

For more information or to report a concern, call Public Works at 630-232-1501, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.