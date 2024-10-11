Four St. Charles D303 School Board seats are up for election in April 2025

Nomination packets for those interested in running for the St. Charles District 303 School Board next year are now available.

Those interested in running for the St. Charles District 303 School Board can vie for four seats in the 2025 consolidated election in April.

Nomination packets are now available on the Kane County election website, or can be picked up at the Kane County Government Center at 719 S. Batavia Ave. in Geneva.

The packets must be completed and filed in person or by mail between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18. The election will be held on April 1, 2025.

Four seats are up for election for D303, currently held by Kate Bell, Heidi Fairgrieve, Thomas Lentz and Ed McNally, each for four-year terms.

For petition information or election questions, contact the Kane County Election Commission at 630-232-5990 or visit clerk.kanecountyil.gov/elections.

Election forms also are available online at www.elections.il.gov or by contacting the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.

For more information about D303 board seats, contact Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Tammy Marsan at tamara.marsan@d303.org or 331-228-4922.