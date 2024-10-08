Geneva council OKs 4th extension for former Duke & Lee site

The Geneva City Council approved a fourth site plan request for a mixed-use building of 60 apartments, 63 off street parking spaces and more than 6,000 feet of commercial space at the former site of Duke and Lee’s auto repair, 609 S. Third St. Site plan approval is only good for a year unless construction has commenced. The project was first approved in 2020. (Image provided by city of Geneva)

Though they say the third time is the charm, it appears that in Geneva, the fourth time promises to be the charm.

In a 6-3 split vote Monday night, the Geneva City Council approved a fourth request for site plan approval for the former site of Duke & Lee’s, at 609 S. Third St.

The proposed mixed-use building is to have 60 apartments, 6,014 square feet of commercial space and 63 off-street parking spaces.

The project was originally approved Aug. 17, 2020. The property is 0.77 of an acre located at the northeast corner of South Third and South First streets.

According to the city’s zoning ordinance, site plan approval is effective for one year, unless a building permit has been issued and construction commenced.

Construction has not begun yet.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson was critical that this was the fourth request.

“I was really excited about the project in 2020,” Swanson said. “And then in 2021, COVID happened and an extension was requested. And in 2022, another request was made due to supply chain issues. And then in 2023, a request was made that there were multiple contracts entered into and the buyer wanted an extension and was having trouble getting financing.”

Swanson said he recalled that last year, the plan was to break ground in 2024.

“I don’t think ground is going to be broken and we seem to be exactly where we were four years ago,” Swanson said.

The property’s broker, Brian Zatz, said the buyer asked for the extension because he is in the middle of getting financing.

“We have an option,” Zatz said. “We’re moving into the contract phase. They’ve put up option money ... nobody puts up money unless they’re going to do the deal...It’s a sizable sum of money...You want the development? I don’t see how you’re going to get the development done any faster...If you give it to us, that’s the fastest avenue to get that site developed.”

Fourth Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer blamed the COVID pandemic, material problems and now interest rates are high.

“If the interest rates drop, it’s very likely that this project will move forward. It was a good project in 2020,” Mayer said. “It’s a good project now. The site plan is a good asset for this company to move this project forward.”

Mayer ticked off the fact that it adds housing, retail and commercial to the downtown.

“There’s absolutely no harm. It’s not our property. We don’t have to make any decisions regarding this, we just have to say it’s still a good plan and move on,” Mayer said.

Those voting in favor of extending the site plan for another year were Mayer, 1st Ward Alderpersons Anaïs Bowring and Mike Bruno; Second Ward Alderperson Bradley Kosirog; Third Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby; and 4th Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke.

Those voting against it were Swanson, Kilburg and 2nd Ward Alderperson Richard Marks.

There are only nine alderpersons as 5th Ward Alderperson Craig Maladra stepped down Sept. 30 because he moved out of the ward.