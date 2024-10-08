Bogged down: Neighbors decry scum-covered pond in Mill Creek subdivision

Sam Randall, who lives in the Mill Creek subdivision adjacent to Tanna Farms Golf Club, says the pond next to his property has turned into an algae-filled nuisance. (Sandy Bressner)

The view from Sam Randall’s back porch in Geneva’s Mill Creek subdivision overlooks a retention pond in the Tanna Farms Golf Course that was green with algae overgrowth this summer, swampy, buggy and stinky.

Even as of this week, with cooler night temperatures reducing some algae growth, a funky, fetid odor still arose from the pond.

Randall and his neighbor Jordan Brown – both living on Catlin Square in Blackberry Township – say they are chagrined that golf course owner Shodeen Group LLC won’t address the condition of the pond, which is just feet from both their back yards.

“They are just neglecting the pond, not trimming around it,” Randall said, pointing to the tall growth of woody plants. “The entire summer, I look out my window and look at a swamp. ... It’s unacceptable for me to look at a swamp.”

Randall said in addition to how it looks and smells, the pond’s conditions attract insects and frogs.

While Randall has just lived there since 2022, Brown said his family moved there five years ago.

Sam Randall, who lives in the Mill Creek subdivision adjacent to Tanna Farms Golf Club, says the pond next to his property has turned into an algae-filled nuisance. (Sandy Bressner)

The pond was clear, clean, and the high growth of woody weeds around it was trimmed back, Brown said.

“Five years ago, when my son was 3, that pond was where he caught his first fish,” Brown said. “A largemouth bass. We don’t fish there any more. The fish were all killed off, they suffocated from all the algae.”

Brown recalled that a golf course employee used to go out in a boat and scoop out the algae, as well as trim back the edges of the pond.

“The majority of ponds in the neighborhood itself are not taken care of like they should be,” Brown said. “It’s kind of gone to nothing.”

Both Randall and Brown say they are frustrated by a lack of response from Shodeen officials.

“It’s embarrassing,” Brown said. “We have family and friends over, and we’re trying to enjoy our home ... At the end of the day, I just want someone to do what’s right.”

David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen Group, said algae grows in the various retention ponds on the golf course.

“It’s not uncommon,” Patzelt said. “We get different types of algae growth in bodies of water depending on whether it’s somewhat stagnant and not moving and depending on temperatures.”

Patzelt said the frogs would eat the bugs and eventually the algae will dissipate once fall brings cooler temperatures and more rain, or through the winter months.

“Depending on the rain, any pond level will fluctuate and bounce up and down. You’ll either have water or take water away from the stormwater basin,” Patzelt said. “The movement of water will change the biological growth of the algae.”

In terms of the retention ponds in general, Patzelt said algae is common, even on a pond like the one in back of the Randall and Brown homes, which has three aeration units.

“And when you have 90-degrees and a drought, you’re going to get that – algae,” Patzelt said, referring to the dry hot summer. “You’re not going to end up with a pond that’s algae-free.”