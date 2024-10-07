Kane County property transfers: Sept. 5 to 6, 2024

Batavia

Steven J. Brown to Jarrott B. Schramm, Residence at 723 McKee St., Batavia, $365,000, Sept. 5.

Elburn

Sarah Dunlop to Debra Ksepka, Residence at 1165 Freedom Road, Elburn, $367,000, Sept. 6.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Vittoria and Tyler Bush, Residence at 215 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $420,000, Sept. 5.

Geneva

Robert Silvestri to Christy K. Powell, Residence at 122 Syril Drive, Geneva, $467,000, Sept. 6.

Robin Macgowan to David P. Kukulka, Residence at 1310 W. State St., Geneva, $350,000, Sept. 6.

Wislak Trust to Daniel Allen and Sonje Allen, Residence at 1448 Eagle Brook Drive, Geneva, $790,000, Sept. 6.

David W. Bolender to Elena Spencer and Steven Spencer, Residence at 325 Willow Lane, Geneva, $539,000, Sept. 5.

Diane Durpetti to Cody L. Conway and Alicia Mireya Stevens Conway, Residence at 39W661 Howard Square, Geneva, $490,000, Sept. 6.

Anderson Trust to Suzy Thanh Le and Khanh Mai Dinh, Residence at 549 Kingston Drive, Geneva, $505,000, Sept. 5.

Gayla R. Steel to Eric Rocks, Residence at 825 N. Bennett St., Geneva, $305,000, Sept. 6.

North Aurora

Darlene A. Rhodes to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 106 Sharon Lane, North Aurora, $190,000, Sept. 5.

Jose A. Sifuentes to Jonathan F. Tapia, Residence at 202 Laurel Drive B, North Aurora, $200,000, Sept. 6.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Eric David and Brooke Juline Ekstrom, Residence at 289 Ridley St., North Aurora, $389,000, Sept. 6.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sonja K. Tyler and Michael E. Tyler Jr., Residence at 292 Ridley St., North Aurora, $389,000, Sept. 6.

L. John Toth to Theresa Ann Purchase, Residence at 398 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, $665,000, Sept. 5.

St. Charles

Valerie Becker to Kimberly M. Hoffman, Residence at 902 Ohio Ave., St. Charles, $300,000, Sept. 6.

South Elgin

Island Park Farms LLC to Erik T. and Kimberly K. Clesen, Residence at 1049 Center Drive, South Elgin, $60,000, Sept. 6.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Swatiprakash Mecheri Ranganathan and Mala Ramakrishnan, Residence at 1085 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $360,000, Sept. 5.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Ievhenii Kozak and Oksana Mykolayvna Kozak, Residence at 1087 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $382,500, Sept. 6.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Rey Barcelona and Ana L. Garcia, Residence at 1091 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $346,000, Sept. 5.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Sudhir Shivram Patel and Shivram Keshavial Patel, Residence at 1162 Slade Road, South Elgin, $575,000, Sept. 5.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Elaine B. Schaffer, Residence at 130 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $570,000, Sept. 5.

Randy Endean to Hasmukh Becharbhai Patel and Divyesh Hasmukhbha Patel, Residence at 133 S. Pointe Ave., South Elgin, $560,000, Sept. 5.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Navin Rana and Chipalu Rana, Residence at 141 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $552,000, Sept. 5.Calatlantic Group LLC to Divya Neel Patel and Neel Patel, Residence at 176 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $594,500, Sept. 5.

George W. Mapes to Ramon Morales Jr. and Aline T. Morales, Residence at 194 S. East Ave., South Elgin, $320,000, Sept. 6.

Robert Gonnella Jr. to Matthew and Natalie Idstein, Residence at 21 Lilac Court, South Elgin, $364,000, Sept. 6.

Michael Pasalic to Tatiana Darie and Iurie Darie, Residence at 249 Nicole Drive 1F, South Elgin, $305,000, Sept. 6.

Kirstin M. Kettel to Natalie Saez, Residence at 268 Windsor Court D, South Elgin, $223,000, Sept. 5.

James F. Carpenter to Reshma Dayal, Residence at 315 Thornwood Way B, South Elgin, $280,000, Sept. 6.