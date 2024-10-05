Kane Board candidates at League of Women Voters forum get 2 minutes when opponents no-show

Rob Russell (right), incumbent candidate for Kane County Coroner, gives a two-minute statement during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Several Kane County candidates whose opponents did not attend League of Women Voters’ forums Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Batavia City Hall were allowed two-minute presentations, as per League rules.

Those who spoke were: incumbent Republican Coroner Rob Russell, incumbent Democrat Bill Tarver for District 10 and Democrat Brenda Engelhardt for District 14.

Their opponents – Monica Silva, Laura Curtis and Jonathan Gripe, respectively – did not attend.

Russell, who has been coroner for 12 years, is seeking his fourth term.

“If you remember nothing else about the coroner’s office, please remember that the coroner – and the coroner system in Illinois and across the nation – is a law enforcement officer with the same powers as the sheriff,” Russell said. “All coroners wear a badge and are sworn.”

As coroner, Russell said he is a supports a team approach in building an organization.

“We have an incredible team. All the successes that we’ve had are a reflection of not only me, but all the team members,” Russell said.

He has three operational focus points for his office: advancing forensic excellence, compassion and care for families of those who died and community health initiatives.

Brenda Engelhardt, candidate for Kane County Board District 14, gives a two-minute statement during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Forensic excellence comes as a member of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association, he said.

“Why is that important? Because we meet as one person, have one life and one experience. But when you combine with the other 101 coroners in bipartisan organization, we are able to look at death and what we can do to make things better,” Russell said.

His was the first county in the state to become accredited by the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners for its investigative practices, morgue facilities, laboratory service, forensic specialists and medicolegal practices.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Russell said, and he pledged to maintain that accreditation standard.

Russell said he also wants to continue work to get its own forensic laboratory finished.

“I’ve buried over 300 individuals that were forgotten. Forgotten, unclaimed no more. I claimed them and I buried them,” Russell said.

Bill Tarver, candidate for Kane County Board District 10, gives a two-minute statement during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

His office has hosted more than 50 events in the last six months and handed out 1,500 boxes of Narcan throughout the county.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

District 10

Tarver said he decided to run for the board after seeing the social and emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.

“I successfully balanced my service on the board while maintaining a full time position as a middle school social worker and solo practice facilitator,” Tarver said. “My profesional skills have helped me be an effective board member, as I extended unconditional positive regard to all my constituents by listening and responding to their concerns.”

Tarver said he has supported the solar field to save money on energy costs, gun safety programs to decrease incidents of accidental shootings, new voting machines to increase efficiency, preserve election integrity and save taxpayer money.

Tarver also said he supported reducing vaccination fees for senior citizens, and assisting small businesses and community service organizations through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“There is more work to do,” Tarver said. “The Public Health Department is moving to a larger, accessible building with capacity to leverage technology, expand all health services and programs, including mental health supports.”

Tarver said he supports balancing the county’s budget, improving efficiency, air and water quality, public safety.

“In my first campaign, I pledged to make sure that Kane County is the No. 1 choice where people want to live, work and play,” Tarver said. “I remain committed to that pledge.”

With regard to the League forum, Tarver said, “Showing up matters.”

District 14

As a retired educator, Engelhardt said she was the best person to serve District 14.

“I have seen first-hand in classrooms the increased mental health problems,” Engelhardt said. “And consequences being truancy, behavioral issues and problems with academics.”

Engelhardt said she was told that if a child had good parenting, he wouldn’t need mental health programs.

“I can’t tell you how many parents – wonderful parents – I have sat down with, whose kids needed guidance in mental health. It’s an important area, especially with suicide. Unfortunately, St. Charles is being known as the capital, with the highest rates of suicide.”

She also supports gun safety measures, saying, “With youth, when we keep our guns safe, we keep our youth safe. Buy yourselves gun safes.”

Engelhardt said she supports the Forest Preserve District’s levy request.

“I am a communicator and I am a bridge-builder,” Engelhardt said. “And that’s what I’d like to bring the board so we can actually accomplish and have solutions rather than just gripe and complain.”

Neither incumbent Republican for District 18 Rick Williams, nor his Democratic challenger Sandy Kaczmarski attended the forum.

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Elgin Area, and Central Kane County co-hosted the forum.

The Leagues have scheduled another forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The forums will be posted on BATV at mybatv.com and on the IL Voter Guide website illinoisvoterguide.org.