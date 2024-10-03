Illinois 4-H to host open houses across DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties

Lyla Johnson, 8, of Yorkville and her sister, Chloe, 4, view fiber arts displayed during 4-H Day at the Naper Settlement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Naperville. The 4-H Youth Development Program will host open houses throughout October in DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Local 4-H programs will host open house events this fall in DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties to introduce families to their youth development opportunities.

These events, part of the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H program, focus on building leadership, citizenship and life skills in young people, according to a release from the University of Illinois Extension.

Open houses will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

Registration is not required.

The program emphasizes fostering a sense of belonging and community service through hands-on activities, project work and leadership opportunities, said Andrea Farrier, a 4-H youth development educator, in the release.

Youth can participate in 4-H clubs, which are open to those ages 8 to 18, while the Cloverbud program is available for children ages 5 to 7.

For more information or to request accommodations, contact 630-584-6166 or visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.