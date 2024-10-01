Forum to include Kane County congressional, state candidates

League of Women Voters service Chair Patti Hayes Lackman welcomes everyone to the forum on Thursday Feb. 24, 2024, held at Batavia’s City Hall. Several Leagues are hosting a forum Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Batavia City Hall for congressional, state and judicial candidates. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Elgin Area, and Central Kane County will be co-hosting a hybrid candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, according to a news release.

The forum will cover races on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for the U.S. Congressional District 11, State Representative District 49, State Senate District 25, 16th Judicial Circuit and 4th Sub-circuit.

Following the forum, the Kane County Forest Preserve District staff will explain the tax levy increase referendum for land acquisition and preserve improvement, according to the release.

Residents are encouraged to participate by joining the live in-person audience, watching the live-stream on BATV, or viewing the recording on the BATV YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com.

A League member will moderate the forum.

Candidates will provide one-minute opening statements, after which time the candidates will be presented with a series of questions.

Candidates will have one minute to respond to each question, and one minute for closing statements, according to the release.

The public can submit questions in writing during the in-person event. League members will review the questions for appropriateness before they are presented to the candidates.

The hosting Leagues will post a recording on their websites and on the IL Voter Guide website, illinoisvoterguide.org, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Illinois Education Fund.