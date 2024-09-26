Batavia Chamber of Commerce to hold nominations for annual Batavia Citizen of the Year Award

Revelry 675 Owner Shuki Moran walks up to receive the OLE award for commercial remodeling during the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Inspire and Citizen of the year awards at Revelry 675 in Batavia on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Nominations for the Inspire 2025 awards celebration will be taken through Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the annual Batavia Citizen of the Year Award, which honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the community.

This person, or people, will be the guest of honor at the chamber’s annual recognition event. The Inspire 2025 awards celebration will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

To qualify, nominees must reside or operate a business in Batavia or Batavia Township, have contributed to a community improvement through personal commitment and not be currently serving on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Nominees do not need to be chamber members, according to a news release from the chamber.

Nominations must be submitted in a letter of recommendation to the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by Friday, Nov. 8, at 106 W. Wilson St.

The letter should detail why the nominee deserves this honor and can be dropped off, mailed or emailed to Margaret@bataviachamber.org. A committee of past award recipients will select the winner based on the recommendations received.

For more information, contact Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, at 630-879-7134 or via email.