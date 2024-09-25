Geneva D-304 logs 2nd National Blue Ribbon School in Heartland Elementary

Students at Geneva D-304 Heartland Elementary School, 3300 Heartland Drive, celebrate being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2024 by the U.S. Department of Education. (Provided by Geneva District 304)

The U.S. Department of Education recognized Heartland Elementary School in Geneva District 304 as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2024, Superintendent Andrew Barrett announced at Monday’s school board meeting.

“Last year, Geneva High School was the first school in Geneva to have been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School,” Barrett said. “We learned a few hours ago that another one of our schools also earned that recognition. So the Heartland Hawks earned the Blue Ribbon Award.”

According to a news release about the award, National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.

“I know the team at Heartland celebrated today...Only 356 schools out of all the schools – public and private – to earn this distinction,” Barrett said.

“Only 18 schools in Illinois. So Heartland was one of 18 schools in the state out of thousands. It’s really awesome,” Barrett said. “It’s a great representation of our great district. We know we have an awesome district and it’s cool to see some of our schools get that recognition that really highlights the great things that are happening.”

Principal Kimberly Hornberg and one representative will go to Washington, D.C. to meet with officials from the Department of Education, Barrett said.

“We’re going to celebrate and then also look ahead to continue doing great stuff in Geneva,” Barrett said.

As a Blue Ribbon School, Heartland, at 3300 Heartland Drive, will participate in recognition opportunities throughout the year.

“Words cannot clearly express how extremely proud I am of the entire HES community for receiving this award,” Hornberg said in the release. Our staff, students, and families work so hard every day, and this is truly an honor to be recognized for those efforts.”