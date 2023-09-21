Geneva High School designated Blue Ribbon High School for 2023

GENEVA – The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Geneva High School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023, officials announced in a news release.

The National Blue Ribbon School distinction is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning, according to the release.

Geneva High School is one of four high schools in Illinois and among 353 schools nationwide to be chosen for this distinction, according to the release.

Both public and non-public schools are eligible for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award based on school performance that includes SAT scores and graduation rates.

“We are thrilled that GHS is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023,” Principal Tom Rogers said in the release.

“This award is made possible because of our incredible students, caring and dedicated faculty, staff and administration, and supportive parents and community,” Rogers said in the release. “This is an award that recognizes the collective effort of all stakeholders in our amazing community that values education.”

The school’s recognition holds special significance as it is a unit district, “where we all work together to create the type of caring and rigorous learning environment in which we can all believe,” Superintendent Andy Barrett said in the release.

“We’re proud to have been recognized with this honor and inspired to continue building upon our success,” Barrett said in the release.

As the Chief State School Officer, Illinois Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders nominated Geneva High School for the recognition, according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools website.

Schools may be nominated for the award once within a five-year period.

In order to be eligible for nomination, a school must meet several criteria based on the performance of its students on state assessments in reading, math or a composite of performance, according to the website, nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.