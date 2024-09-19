Kane County Health Department encourages updated vaccines, COVID-19 activity currently high

The Kane County Health Department in Aurora. The health department encourages residents to get updated vaccines with virus season approaching. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Health Department is urging residents to stay updated on vaccines for respiratory viruses, including flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“Getting vaccinated against the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is the best way to reduce the spread of infection,” said Michael Isaacson, the department’s executive director, in a news release from the health department.

While these illnesses may be mild for some, they pose serious risks for older adults, infants and those with underlying health conditions, Isaacson said in the release.

COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines are now available, with local health centers accepting Medicare, Medicaid or offering sliding fees for low-income families. The department also provides immunizations for children up to age 18, according to the release.

For eligibility, appointments and referrals, call 630-264-7665.

In addition to vaccines, the department recommends staying home when sick, frequent handwashing, improving airflow, wearing masks and practicing physical distancing to further protect against viruses, according to the release.

COVID-19 activity is currently high across Illinois, while flu and RSV levels remain low but are expected to rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/Respiratory-Viruses.aspx.