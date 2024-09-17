Kane County Health Department announces new case management service

The Kane County Health Department at 1240 N. Highland Ave., Aurora. The Kane County Health Department announced its new case management service, designed to connect community members with vital resources. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Health Department announced the launch of its new case management service, designed to support the health and well-being of Kane County community members.

This program connects individuals with local organizations that provide a wide range of resources, including mental health support, substance use services, housing assistance, food security, financial aid and more, all at no charge, according to a news release from the health department.

“The Kane County Health Department is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” said Michael Isaacson, the health department’s executive director. “Our new case management services will bridge gaps in care and provide comprehensive support to those in our community who need help connecting with the incredible social service organizations in Kane County.”

The department’s team will promote comprehensive care through the following key components:

Comprehensive needs screening

Service and support planning

Coordination between service providers

Follow-ups to ensure successful connection to services

Toni Garcia, the health department’s case manager, will handle this new service. She will help community members identify their needs and areas of concern, create an individualized plan to address specific goals, provide access to necessary services and offer ongoing support, according to the release.

Garcia will continue to follow up with individuals, ensuring they make the right connections and stay on track in their journey toward better health, according to the release.

Community members interested in the service can contact Toni Garcia by email at garciatoni@kanecountyil.gov, by phone or text at 331-312-0060 or by visiting kanehealth.com/Pages/Case-Management.aspx.

Calls received after regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, will be returned the next business day.