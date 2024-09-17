Elburn Boy Scout Troop 7 celebrates 100-year anniversary

Liam Stern gets congratulated as he receives a merit badge during Boy Scout Troop 7’s 100th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Community Congregational Church in Elburn. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Elburn Boy Scout Troop 7′s 100-year anniversary event was an opportunity to celebrate 100 years of scouting, recognize Scouts for badges earned, let parents hear about their sons’ accomplishments, have former scouts and leaders share memories of their experiences and have everyone share a meal and fellowship.

Many of the memories shared at the Community Congregational Church included interesting or funny situations experienced during an activity or an adventure.

1987 Eagle Scout Jim Crump told of a camping trip in New Mexico where the boys were treated to a show of the northern lights that lit up the entire sky and a chase involving a bear. Crump said his dad Mark Crump was his hero and he was the only scoutmaster (1983-1986) who would take the entire troop on a trip on his own. One of the current leaders said that was a different time and it would never happen today.

Former scoutmaster Bob Michek (2007-2011) had the distinction of being a key character in several of the stories shared, including a canoeing trip during which all but one canoe that had been tied together overnight ended up down the river. Michek’s response when he woke up the next morning to the news?

“Well, looks like we have another story to tell,” he said.

Michek described the troop as a place where scouts can grow, have fun and learn some things along the way. He challenged today’s scouts to “make sure you leave the troop better than it was when you joined it.”

Scoutmaster Steve Gramley recalled being invited to a scout meeting by friend Bart Needham in 1983 when the boys were in seventh grade. Gramley said he “reluctantly accepted.” He said scoutmaster Crump took the time to tell him about all the camping adventures the troop went on. Forty years later, he was back with the troop as a leader, sharing the experience with his son, Robert Gramley (Eagle Scout 2022).

“One invitation and one conversation can change a person’s life,” he said.

1989 Eagle Scout Chad Clarey told the scouts that living by the 12 Scout Laws will become a habit that will stay with them throughout their lives.

“My hope is that each of you cherish today and realize how special this is,” Clarey said. “It has been the highlight of my life to have the memories of spending this time with my dad (former assistant scoutmaster Tom Clarey).”

After the formal celebration, the group shared a meal and more memories. Photos of the troop and its activities over the years were available for viewing. Arranged by decade were newspaper articles about the troop by the Elburn Herald, with one dating to the founding of the troop on June 27, 1924.

Thaddeus Thompson (2010-2017) said scouting offered him opportunities to participate in activities, to try new things such as spar-pole climbing a tree and to learn new skills such as metal work and welding.

He said scouting taught him about developing a good attitude and respect for other people, nature and the planet, as well as the confidence and the readiness to do his best.

AJ Faruga, a junior in high school who has been in scouting since he was in first grade, said he has learned a lot of life skills, such as money management and fitness, and outdoor skills, such as how to make a fire. His plan is to become an Eagle Scout through a landscaping project for Lazarus House, including work on their patio and gazebo.

His father, assistant scoutmaster Wayne Faruga, said AJ has developed leadership skills, taking on the role of Senior Patrol Leader. His mom, Debbie Faruga, said she likes the community aspect of her son’s scouting experience and that he has grown so much through meeting so many people with different personalities.

The troop rotates between four high adventure trips each year: Sea Base in Florida, with sailing, scuba-diving and rustic camping on an undeveloped barrier island; Philmont Scout Ranch, where New Mexico wilderness is available for backpacking and camping; canoe trips in the Boundary Waters area along the Minnesota and Canada borders; and Isle Royale.

Closer to home, activities include weekend camping, roadside cleanup projects, Elburn Memorial Day and Elburn Days parades, pancake breakfast fundraisers and more.

The boys earn badges by demonstrating skills they’ve learned, from auto maintenance and backpacking to sustainability and swimming.

Asked what allowed Troop 7 to reach its 100th year, committee chair Gene Stern and Gramley both gave credit to the Community Congregational Church, which has sponsored the troop from the beginning.

“They’ve always been there, including providing a place for us to meet and hold activities,” Stern said. “All of the parents and others who were willing to take it on, generation after generation. It’s kind of like a relay race. You take your turn and then you pass the baton on to the next leaders.”

Gramley said they are always looking for people to become volunteers as well as scouts. He would like to start a girls troop when they have enough women interested in becoming leaders.