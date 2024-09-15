Batavia couple celebrates 65 years of marriage at the place they made their vows

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke (Right) proclaimed Sept. 6 as Ronn and Pat Pittman Day in honor of the couple's 65th wedding anniversary, outside the former Christian Church at 316 E. Wilson St. in Batavia, where they were married in 1959. (Provided by Sue Avila)

Lifelong Batavia couple Ronn and Pat Pittman last week returned to the place they wed to celebrate 65 years of marriage.

At the celebration, Mayor Jeff Schielke surprised the Pittmans with a proclamation that their 65th anniversary, Sept. 5, 2024, would be known as Ronn and Pat Pittman Day in Batavia. The proclamation urges “all residents to join in celebrating the love, dedication and community spirit that Ronn and Pat have exemplified throughout their 65 years of marriage.”

They were joined by about 20 family members and friends, including the best man at their wedding, who Ronn is still close with today as well as their siblings who were children at their wedding.

Organized by their son without their knowledge, the Pittmans said the proclamation was a heartwarming surprise.

Ronn and Pat Pittman, now 83 and 84 respectively, were teenagers when they got married in 1959. They were married at Batavia Christian Church, which is now Kon Printing. The church at 316 E. Wilson St. was built in 1890. Much like the happy couple the facade of the church may changed through the years, but the foundation remains the same.

Batavia residents Ronn and Pat Pittman on their wedding day, Sept. 5, 1959. (Provided by Sue Avila)

Life-long Batavia residents Ronn and Pat Pittman celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary outside the place they were married on Sept. 6, 2024, the former Christian Church at 316 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. (Provided by Sue Avila)

The Pittmans were both born and raised in Batavia and grew up together attending the same church. Neither can remember a time when they didn’t know each other.

The Pittmans said Batavia has changed a lot since they were kids. They said when they were growing up, people walked to church, stores and schools. Now, its bigger and looks much different, but they still have a lot of friends in the area.

Ronn recalled his first job growing up, working for the Batavia News Agency as a paper boy. He still remembers his route on the northeast side of the city, though he said it looks much different today.

Ronn graduated from a technical school in Chicago before starting his career working on cars for Pontiac in Wheaton. He went on to become a manager and worked for Town and Country in St. Charles and then Cadillac in Aurora until he retired. In his retirement he continued to work with cars, has been an appraiser for over 40 years, once served as president of the Kane Kounty Kar Klub and continues to be an avid collector.

Pat was among the first graduating classes of Waubonsee Community College and later earned a master’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Batavia School District’s now defunct Fox Hill Home for Girls as a reading specialist, and went on to teach in other Kane County school districts.

The Pittmans raised their two children, Rick Pittman and Sue Avila, in Batavia and now have seven grandchildren. Ronn said they chose to stay in Batavia all these years because they love everything about the city: the size, the people, the community and the schools.

Life-long Batavia residents Ronn and Pat Pittman (Center) celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their children Sue Avila (Right) and Rick Pittman (Left) outside the place they were married on Sept. 6, 2024, the former Christian Church at 316 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. (Provided by Sue Avila)

“We are blessed with our children and the way they were raised,” Ronn said. “I’m sincerely thankful for that.”

Pat said they haven’t changed too much since they got married, though they are more educated.

“I still think of her as my girlfriend,” Ronn said.

When asked what their favorite thing about each other was, Pat said, “We’re so used to each other we don’t hardly think of that.” Ronn added that he worships his Pat’s cooking.

The Pittmans still love to go out to eat together and love their dog Sweetie, a German Shepherd born on their anniversary that just turned 8 years old. Sweetie is the fourth German Shepherd they have owned during their marriage.

The Pittmans said the key to a long and happy marriage is to have shared philosophies, beliefs and values. Ronn said it’s important to be on the same page, which he and his wife usually are.

Over the years, the Pittmans have done a lot together; from working on cars together and driving to car conventions all over the country to traveling around the world on trips to Europe and the middle east.

The Pittmans’ 65 years of love and marriage has spanned over two full careers and decades of retirement, filled two homes, raised two kids, seven grandkids and four German Shepherds, and the couple’s love is stronger than ever.