Chicago woman charged with prostitution at Geneva spa

Liu Lin, of Chicago, faces prostitution charges after a Geneva police investigation led to her arrest on Sept. 11. (Provided by the Geneva Police Department)

A Chicago woman faces criminal prostitution charges after a Geneva police investigation led to her arrest on Sept. 11, police announced Sept. 13.

Liu Lin, 43, of the 2600 Block of S. Wentworth St., Chicago, faces one count of prostitution charges, a Class A misdemeanor.

Detectives with the Geneva Police Department arrested Lin on Sept. 11 to conclude an investigation into prostitution activity at Yuanyuan Spa, located at 410 E. State St., according to a news release from the Geneva Police department.

Liu was was taken into custody and transported to the Geneva Police Department for processing. She was released on bond and her initial court date is set for Tuesday, Nov 19, the release stated.

Police initiated the investigation following community reports of illicit activity at the business, and were assisted by investigators with the State of Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, according to the release.