Constitution Day celebration to be held in St. Charles Sept. 14

Michael Pikulyk of St. Charles salutes the flag as the National Anthem is sung during a Constitution Day ceremony hosted by the St. Charles Veterans Center at the St. Charles Freedom Shrine on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles community members are invited to participate in a Constitution Day Celebration event held by local veterans organizations.

The fifth annual Constitution Day Celebration will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Three Fires Boy Scout Council at 415 N. Second St.

Constitution Day is a federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that Constitutional Convention delegates signed the document in Philadelphia

The event will include a brief ceremony and keynote address at the memorial field of flags.

Attorney and author of “Creating the Declaration of Independence” and “Constitutional Sound Bites” David J. Shestokas will be the keynote speaker at the event.

After the ceremony, attendees are invited to a free community cookout at the St. Charles Veterans Center at 311 N. Second St. Unit 109.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, call 630-402-1919.