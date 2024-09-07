Batavia to close down railroad crossings for maintenance

The Wilson Street and Prairie Street railroad crossings will be closed to traffic from Saturday through Monday, Sept. 14 to 16.
This closure is necessary for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to perform essential repairs on the rail tracks, railroad ties and crossing surfaces, according to a news release from the City of Batavia.
Motorists and residents will still be able to access their homes and businesses using alternate routes, according to the release.
Plan travels accordingly and follow the detour routes:
- Eastbound from downtown Batavia: Turn left (north) on Route 25, right (east) on Fabyan Parkway, right (south) on Raddant Road and then left (east) on Wilson Street.
- Westbound on Wilson Street toward downtown Batavia: Turn left (south) on Raddant Road, right (west) on Pine Street, right (north) on Prairie Street, left (west) on Webster Street, then right (north) on Route 25 and finally, left (west) on Wilson Street.