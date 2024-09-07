Batavia to close down railroad crossings for maintenance

Batavia residents will have to use alternate routes following the closure of the Wilson Street and Prairie Street railroad crossings. (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

The Wilson Street and Prairie Street railroad crossings will be closed to traffic from Saturday through Monday, Sept. 14 to 16.

This closure is necessary for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to perform essential repairs on the rail tracks, railroad ties and crossing surfaces, according to a news release from the City of Batavia.

Motorists and residents will still be able to access their homes and businesses using alternate routes, according to the release.

Plan travels accordingly and follow the detour routes: