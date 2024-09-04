Geneva city, schools, park, library partner for suicide prevention

Geneva city, schools, park district and library are partnering during Suicide Prevention Month to promote 'You Matter' to raise awareness. (Provided by City of Geneva )

The City of Geneva, in collaboration with Geneva District 304, Geneva Park District, and Geneva Public Library District, is launching the “You Matter” campaign to raise awareness about suicide prevention as September is National Suicide Prevention Month, officials announced in a news release.

The campaign highlights the impact, prevalence and ways to prevent suicide in the community.

Key initiatives include:

Since 2020, Geneva police have partnered with the Association for Individual Development to provide an on-site social worker. Residents can schedule an appointment with AID social worker Allison Bader by calling 630-966-9393 or emailing abader@aidcares.org. The department’s Crisis Intervention Team supports residents with mental health challenges, with 92% of officers CIT-trained.

The Geneva Mental Health Board continues to support community mental health through funding, advocacy and education. In 2023, the board awarded $200,000 in grants to 15 organizations serving Geneva residents. Grant applications for 2024 will open in October.

During September, the Geneva Park District is posting information and resources in its park kiosks related to the You Matter campaign.

The Geneva Public Library offers access to mental health resources online at www.gpld.org and within the building. Residents are encouraged to participate in the “Messages of Hope” display in the library lobby, where visitors can share a message of hope with the community and take one for themselves.

“Community leaders are committed to making a meaningful impact on the mental well-being of our community,” Geneva Public Library Director Christine Lazaris stated in the release. “By working together, our organizations hope to reach every resident and help reduce the stigma surrounding suicide.”

For immediate assistance, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.