Kane County property transfers: Aug. 8 to 9, 2024

Batavia

Thomas Ralph Mueller Trust to Bradley A. Faley and Amanda Faley, Residence at 1404 Harvell Drive, Batavia, $675,000, Aug. 9.

Terence J. Enders to Shani Stafford, Residence at 1732 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia, $345,000, Aug. 8.

Kenneth R. Hartmann II to Richard and Sarah Benson, Residence at 1S881 Deerpath Road, Batavia, $1.1 million, Aug. 8.

Kenneth R. Hartmann II to Richard and Sarah Benson, Residence at 1S915 Deerpath Road, Batavia, $325,000, Aug. 8.

Michael Flentge to Travis and Loren Hemming, Residence at 426 S. Jackson St., Batavia, $260,000, Aug. 8.

Daniel D. Schoenthal to Luke Jozwiak, Residence at 536 Ridgelawn Trail, Batavia, $540,000, Aug. 8.

Christopher J. Glanz to Mark F. Bell II and Elizabeth H. Bell, Residence at 604 Papermill Hill Drive, Batavia, $810,000, Aug. 8.

Elburn

David Anthony Arnold to Celso Nunez, Residence at 2S571 Illinois Route 47, Elburn, $515,000, Aug. 8.

Janice O. Latko to Rainbow Court LLC, Residence at 42W733 Illinois Route 38, Elburn, $2.2 million, Aug. 9.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 708 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $68,000, Aug. 8.

Geneva

David R. Barrows to Bec 4 LLC, Residence at 1N363 Kirk Road, Geneva, $325,000, Aug. 8.

Catherine Welter to Katy Lynn Kennedy, Residence at 2133 Heather Road, Geneva, $415,000, Aug. 9.

Bone Trust to Brian J. and Arlene K. Quinn, Residence at 361 Nelson Drive, Geneva, $518,000, Aug. 8.

Maple Park

Korey Beaver to Matt Skaar, Residence at 438 E. Dekalb Drive, Maple Park, $390,000, Aug. 9.

North Aurora

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Barbara Ann Debaun, Residence at 288 Ridley St., North Aurora, $390,000, Aug. 8.

Daniel M. Hannon to Michael R. Wren, Residence at 426 Princeton Drive, North Aurora, $365,000, Aug. 8.

Mahboob Ali Khan to Ubaidullah M. Khan and Asra Tabassum Khan, Residence at 533 Western Drive, North Aurora, $575,000, Aug. 8.

St. Charles

DGR Investment LLC to Joseph N. and Danielle M. Ehrmann, Residence at 1823 S. Fourth Place, St. Charles, $410,000, Aug. 8.

Plans for Welfare LLC to PBS Partners LLC, Residence at 3830 Commerce Drive, St. Charles, $1.2 million, Aug. 9.

SVAP III Stuarts Crossing Small to FHS Jewel Parcel LLC, Residence at 502 Kirk Road, St. Charles, $3.4 million, Aug. 9.

SVAP III Stuarts Crossing Vaca to FHS Plazza LLC, Residence at 502 Kirk Road, St. Charles, $1.8 million, Aug. 9.

SVAP III Stuarts Crossing LLC to FHS Jewel Parcel LLC, Residence at 652 Kirk Road, St. Charles, $11 million, Aug. 9.

Jeffrey A. Grayson to Lee Snook, Residence at 732 Stuarts Drive, St. Charles, $315,000, Aug. 8.

South Elgin

Coluzzi Trust to Kesar Realty LLC, Residence at 1122 Manchester Court, South Elgin, $189,000, Aug. 9.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Dawn Caldwell and Brooksie M. Caldwell, Residence at 129 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $368,000, Aug. 8.

Scott Klingberg to Richard H. Pynakker Jr., Residence at 200 Nicole Drive A, South Elgin, $275,000, Aug. 9.

Donald G. Pokorny to Sagar Patel and Hetal Chaundhari, Residence at 2123 Sutton Drive, South Elgin, $706,500, Aug. 8.

Molly Carlson to Kelsey M. Gray, Residence at 265 Nicole Drive B, South Elgin, $280,000, Aug. 8.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Lauren and Spencer Sikora, Residence at 461 Marston St., South Elgin, $474,000, Aug. 8.

Ajay Shah to Carlos I. and Katherine M. Sanchez, Residence at 640 Cole Drive, South Elgin, $660,000, Aug. 9.

Sugar Grove

Jared Jones to William and Mary Nibbelin, Residence at 103 Westbourne Ave., Sugar Grove, $375,000, Aug. 8.

Anthony J. Pilarczyk to Michael Garvey, Residence at 265 Bastian Drive, Sugar Grove, $375,000, Aug. 8.

Molly A. English to Dean and Alyssa Klementzos, Residence at 365 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, $379,000, Aug. 9.