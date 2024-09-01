Transformers at Batavia Public Library — more than meets the eye

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Transformers franchise, new comic book and graphic novel collections will be released from Skybound and Image Comics throughout the year. A new graphic novel compendium series, which collects the landmark Transformers series from Marvel Comics, will launch this autumn. — Kristen Zambo

Some people might not know that Optimus Prime is a fan of public libraries.

He goes nuts (and bolts) for eBooks, Surprise Me Bundles, coloring at the MakerZone table and online databases such as TumbleMath and Consumer Reports. Transformers such as Optimus Prime are morphing alien robots that hail from the planet Cybertron, where Optimus Prime has his own library card.

That’s why Transformers are primed to roll out next month to support Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Each September since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has marked the beginning of the school year.

Having a Batavia Public Library card is your most important school supply. It provides access to innovative technology, multimedia content and educational programming that spark creativity and forge a love of reading and lifelong learning.

And a library card is free to all Batavia Public Library District residents.

This year, the American Library Association is partnering with multiplatform entertainment company Skybound Entertainment and leading toy and game company Hasbro to encourage everyone to roll out to their libraries with the Transformers.

We’re celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September and encouraging you and your family to explore everything we have to offer. That includes new books, art and crafting projects, homework resources, Friends of the Batavia Public Library book sales and the revamped Teen Space.

To obtain a card, library district residents may sign up at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. For more information, visit bataviapubliclibrary.org/library-card-information.

To renew or sign up for a Batavia Public Library card, residents also may stop by our table during the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s Eye on Aging event, which is geared for those 40 and older who are becoming caregivers for loved ones or beginning to plan for retirement. Eye on Aging is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

Library district residents also may sign up for or renew their cards by visiting our tent at the Batavia Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 28. We’ll have information on services and programs as well as fun giveaways for those who spin the prize wheel.

Library cards unlock access to incredible worlds, as well as programming that informs and entertains. A library card gives students the tools they need to succeed not only in the classroom but throughout their lives.