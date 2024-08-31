Great Orb Hunt to return to Kane County forest preserves

Fine Line Creative Arts Center and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hide 150 hand-crafted glass and ceramic orbs as part of the second Great Orb Hunt. The hunt will take place from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 30, throughout LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, the prairie path at Fine Line Creative Arts Center and along trails at Burnidge Forest Preserve. (Provided by Fine Line Creative Arts Center)

Fine Line Creative Arts Center and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host the second Great Orb Hunt from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 30, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, the prairie path at Fine Line Creative Arts Center and along trails at Burnidge Forest Preserve.

There will be 150 hand-crafted glass and ceramic orbs hidden. Orbs will not be hidden along the West Loops Trail or Paul Wolff Campground at Burnidge Forest Preserve.

“Our artists have loved creating this year’s orbs,” Lynn Caldwell, Fine Line’s executive director, said in a news release from Fine Line and the forest preserve district. “There are some amazing colors and textures; each one is a unique piece of art. We hope seekers have a great time searching for the 2024 orbs.”

Given feedback from last year, orbs will be hidden in small batches five days each week at different times of the day, and on different days of the week, according to the release.

No announcement will be made when orbs are hidden, but an announcement will be made via social media each time an orb has been found and registered, according to the release.

When an orb is found, the finder can keep it. If additional orbs are found, finders are asked to leave the orbs where they were found for another seeker to find, according to the release.

Kane’s forest preserve district is grateful to Fine Line for collaborating with them on the event. Hundreds of new visitors visited LeRoy Oaks as part of the 2023 orb hunt, and even more may visit this year, especially with Burnridge’s new expansion, Laurie Metanchuk, the community engagement director of the forest preserve, said in the release.

All orbs will be stamped and numbered. If an orb is found, the finder should register it using the QR code or by visiting fineline.org/pages/the-great-orb-hunt. For those who choose to share their findings on social media, tag @FineLineCreativeArtsCenter and @forestpreserve.

Fine Line Creative Arts Center is at 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles; LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve is at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles and Burnidge Forest Preserve is at 14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin.

For more information, visit fineline.org or kaneforest.com.