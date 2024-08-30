St. Charles Public Library to host ‘NATO’s Future’ discussion

St. Charles Public Library will host a discussion from Great Decisions, America's largest discussion program on world affairs, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the library's Bisbee Conference Room. (Provided by St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will host Great Decisions’ “NATO’s Future” discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Bisbee Conference Room.

Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association, according to a news release from the library.

The program covers eight key foreign policy challenges annually, featuring a DVD on each topic followed by a moderated discussion. Participants are encouraged to review the relevant chapter of the briefing book beforehand. Registration is not required, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-584-0076.

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.