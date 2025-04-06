Spring into Batavia in April with the Chamber of Commerce

We are not fooling around when we say there is much to look forward to in April. Hopefully, spring won’t be fashionably late as the Batavia Chamber of Commerce has a lot going on, including some outstanding events. Read on to learn more about April’s signature community event, Inspire 2025! and other Chamber news.

Inspire 2025! An event celebrating those who inspire us

Our yearly signature affair, a community celebration, is on the horizon in April. Inspire 2025! will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24. This year’s presenting sponsor is the city of Batavia. Revelry 675 will host at its beautiful riverside location, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

During our most inspirational event of the year, we will honor the 2024 Citizen of the Year, Bob Hubbard.

We also will celebrate the Spirit of Batavia winner, Batavia MainStreet, thanking it for organizing the farmers markets, the Boardwalk shops and other events that help bring thousands of people to downtown Batavia each year.

At Inspire 2025! we will present a Community Impact Award to those who were involved with the Batavia Peace projects initiative, including the installation of permanent “Peace on Earth” on the downtown bicycle-pedestrian bridge.

Ole Awards honoring businesses that exemplify confidence and investment in Batavia will be presented to Arco Murray Design, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Geneva Winery, Prime Truck & Trailer Center and Wazio Orthodontics.

Registration for this year’s dinner event is open along with sponsorship opportunities. Mark your calendar and RSVP for this can’t-miss evening of fun, celebration and networking. Visit the events page at bataviachamber.org for more information and to buy tickets.

Chamber Eats at Pal Joey’s

After launching Chamber Eats at Taco Dale in March, we move to Pal Joey’s in April. During the month, anyone who dines at Pal Joey’s, 31 N. River St., Batavia, is welcome to drop a business card or a contact information card in a marked box. You will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 restaurant gift card. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and continue to invest in the success of our vibrant dining scene.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Chamber staff will be out to lunch at Pal Joey’s beginning at noon. If you’d like to join us for delicious pizza, salad, appetizer or whatever, please do so. Don’t forget to add your card to the drawing. You may win the monthly prize.

Volunteer Fair returns May 6

Does your nonprofit organization need volunteers? Plan to host a booth at our Volunteer Fair, which takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at the Batavia Public Library. Registration is available at bataviachamber.org or call the office at 630-879-7134.

If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities, save the date and come on by. There is no fee to attend. People of all ages will find many ways to get involved and serve the community.

Visit the Chamber office

We love seeing our community members. Whether you’re stopping by to buy Chamber Bucks, the Batavia Community Flag or simply have a question, our office is open at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays unless we are at an event. You also can reach us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER for assistance.

We look forward to seeing you around Batavia!