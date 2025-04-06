Geneva Earth Day Celebration planned for April 19

(File photo) Volunteers plant native prairie plants at Peck Farm as part of Geneva’s Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024. This year's event will be held April 19 again at Peck Farm Park. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Families can celebrate the environment as part of the Geneva Earth Day event sponsored by the City’s Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District.

The Earth Day festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19 at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road.

The public can recycle shoes, clothes, small electronics, and holiday lights for free. Televisions and computer monitors can be recycled for a $25 (21” or less) or $35 (22” or greater) fee, depending on screen size. Paper shredding will be offered for free at the event.

Other activities include chalk art, tree whip and tomato plant giveaways, food vendors, a self-guided prairie tour, and more. Vendors will be on hand to promote best practices in sustainability. Flat Can Recycling will recycle household items for a fee, including latex paint cans, household batteries, aerosol products, CO2 and smoke detectors, and car seats.

The Earth Day event is free and open to all ages. For those interested in helping plant native prairie plants at Peck Farm Park, advanced registration is required through the Geneva Park District.

For more information about Earth Day, call the Park District at 630-232-4542 or visit www.genevaparks.org. People can learn more about the Natural Resources Committee by visiting the City’s website at www.geneva.il.us.