West Aurora tops Naperville North in 3 sets to claim own invite title

AURORA – Playing without four-year starter and captain Evan Camp, out with mono, and losing its second match of the day to Oswego East and dropping the first set to Naperville North, it seemed West Aurora would suffer through a long day at its own invitational Saturday.

That was not the case.

The experienced Blackhawks battled through adversity and eventually won Pool A with a 3-1 mark. Naperville North also posted a 3-1 record, but the hosts defeated the Huskies 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 to claim the title.

“We have a very mature, experienced and deep team,” said coach Grant Marlowe. “We miss Evan’s leadership but hope to get him back soon. There was no panic. We have a very competitive culture. These kids have been in these type of situations before. We try to implement little details. We want to be the best the next game and the next game.“

Senior Quinn Reynolds paced the Blackhawks with eight kills and three aces in the comeback win against Naperville North.

“We have a positive attitude and consistency is very important,” said Reynolds. “We have a lot of experience and we trust each other.”

Marlowe praised Reynolds.

“Quinn is the beacon of consistency and is very dependable,” said the West Aurora coach. “He sets the tone for us.”

Adam Hartung delivered 11 kills for the Huskies.

The Blackhawks clinched the Pool A title with a 25-17, 25-22 win over Glenbard North.

Reynolds paced the Blackhawks with nine kills and three aces. Matt Almonte deposited eight kills for the Panthers.

Marlowe also liked the play from senior libero Alex Gove.

“Quinn and Alex make sure we get into our system,” said Marlowe. “They are our leaders.”

In Pool B, Bolingbrook breezed to a 4-0 mark without losing a set.

The Pirates defeated Oswego 25-22, 25-22, St. Charles North 25-14, 25-22, Joliet West 25-16, 25-23 and Schaumburg 25-19, 26-24.

Waubonsie Valley won its first two matches before dropping its final two to finish 2-2.

The Warriors (3-4) knocked off Oswego 25-12, 25-10 and St. Charles North 14-25, 25-22, 15-8 before Joliet West defeated the Warriors 27-25, 25-21, and Schaumburg, for its only win of the tournament, beat Waubonsie Valley 25-19, 15-25, 15-11.

In the loss to Schaumburg, Peter Ivanov led the Warriors with 10 kills, Amaury Ruffin had eight kills, and Harish Krishman collected four blocks. Hudson Hulstrand and Girum Haile Cory paced the Saxons with six kills each.

“We had a very good tournament,” said Warriors coach Noel Soto. “We lost to a scrappy Joliet West and a solid Schaumburg team. It is good to play in a lot of matches at this time of the season and use a lot of different lineups.

“This is a great group of young men. We have great chemistry and camaraderie on this team. It is time to get back into the lab and keep getting better.”

