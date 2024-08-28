4 seats open on Geneva D-304 board for April 1 election

Geneva District 304 will have four open seats in the April 1, 2025 consolidated election, officials announced in a news release.

The terms of board members Jacqueline Forbes, Dan Choi, Stephanie Bellino and Dr. Willard Hooks Jr. are all up in April.

Nominating petitions can be circulated as of Aug. 20 and filed Nov. 12-18 at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva, according to the release.

The candidate may file nominating papers in person, by mail or by an agent.

Candidates’ names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received, subject to the rules that apply to simultaneous filings and the ballot placement lottery.

The Clerk’s Office supervises the school board elections, and the website clerk.kanecountyil.gov contains specific details about the election process in Kane County.

The Illinois School Boards Association also offers support documents and information on its website www.iasb.com.

Candidates are also urged to review the 2025 State of Illinois Candidate’s Guide on the Illinois State Board of Elections website, www.elections.il.gov.