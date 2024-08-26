Longmeadow Parkway completion to be marked with ribbon-cutting Thursday

The long-anticipated Longmeadow Parkway is expected to open sometime in September offering drivers another route across the Fox River in northern Kane County. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. (John Starks)

Kane County officials will mark the completion of the $204 million Longmeadow Parkway Bridge Corridor over the Fox River near Carpentersville with a ribbon-cutting event at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

The ribbon-cutting will mark the completion of the 5.6-mile-long toll-free corridor that crosses through the northern section of Kane County from Huntley Road to Route 62 to the east. The corridor also includes a bike and pedestrian path that will connect to the Fox River Trail.

The corridor passes through portions of Algonquin, Carpentersville and Barrington Hills and unincorporated areas of Kane County.

The four-lane Fox River bridge-crossing project is intended to relieve traffic congestion and facilitate an increase in business opportunities, officials said.

The ribbon-cutting will take place on the bridge itself, with limited exits until the event concludes.

The bridge will open sometime after the event, but the exact date and time has not yet been determined, officials announced in a news release.

The event will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@KaneCountyGovernment.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog will speak, along with County Engineer/Director of Transportation Carl Schoedel; state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Carpentersville; Carpentersville Village President John Skillman; and Algonquin Village President Debby Sosine.