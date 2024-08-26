Geneva opens cooling centers in extreme heat

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and central Illinois Monday through Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Due to the dangerous heat wave in the northern Illinois region, the City of Geneva has activated its cooling centers for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26-27, officials announced in a news release.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Aug. 26 calling for heat indexes ranging between 105 to 109 degrees. Dangerously hot conditions are forecasted for Aug. 27 with heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees possible.

The cooling centers are designed for residents to take a break from the elements, but no sleeping facilities are available:

Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Geneva Public Works Facility, 1800 South St., 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Geneva Fire Department Headquarters, 200 East Side Drive, 24 hours

Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, 24 hours

Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the release.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The heat wave is expected to build today, Monday, and peak on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with gradual easing throughout the remainder of the week. The public is encouraged to stay tuned to the National Weather Service or trusted weather sources for the latest alerts.