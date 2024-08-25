St. Charles making plans for Indiana Street pedestrian bridge

The City of St. Charles is considering options for reconstruction of the Indiana Street pedestrian bridge, which is in poor condition and does not meet modern code standards. (Photo provided)

The City of St. Charles is considering options for reconstruction of the Indiana Street pedestrian bridge, which is in poor condition and does not meet modern code standards.

The pedestrian bridge was constructed in 1904 to provide a route across the Fox River for Cable Piano Factory employees. After the factory was demolished in 2000, the bridge has been used as a bike and pedestrian path connection.

At the Aug. 26 Government Services Committee meeting, members will review a contract for the first construction engineering phases of the bridge.

The most recent annual inspections found the bridge to be in overall poor condition due to deterioration. In its current condition, the bridge does not meet modern load rating requirements and the seven-foot width does not meet modern standards for a mixed-use path. Because of this, the bridge is closed during all major city events.

The City requested proposals for an engineering study this month to determine what should be done with the bridge. The study will analyze four potential options for the bridge:

Do nothing

Repair and restore the superstructure

Partial restoration incorporating original structural elements

Replace the bridge

Staff is recommending awarding an engineering contract to TranSystems Corporation to conduct the first two phases of engineering for $391,881.

TranSystems will do an in-depth evaluation of the structure, looking into each of the four options, and then present alternatives to the city for consideration. Those alternatives will be reviewed by Engineering staff, historic preservation groups and by citizens at public meetings.

TranSystems is expected to begin all necessary coordination with regulatory agencies and assist in applying for any available grant funding for construction.