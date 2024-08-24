Celebrate community and connections: Upcoming events at the Batavia Chamber

Join the Batavia Chamber of Commerce this fall for a series of events designed to engage, connect and celebrate our vibrant community. From planning a purposeful aging strategy at Eye on Aging to networking with new members and celebrating achievements at Chamber Cheers, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to Batavia, these events offer opportunities to connect with local businesses, support the community and enjoy the unique charm of Batavia.

Eye on Aging, Sept. 10

All are welcome to attend Eye on Aging on Tuesday, Sept. 10. It is focused on planning a successful retirement and creating a healthy aging strategy. By visiting vendor booths, you can discover local resources, interact with experts and gain valuable information to help you and your family. Breakout presentations will address aspects of aging well. This event isn’t only for seniors and their caregivers. It’s geared to those in their 40s and older who want to age healthy and happily.

Eye on Aging takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave. Visit bataviachamber.org/events for more information including a list of breakout topics and times. There is no cost to attend. Receive a complimentary tote bag and raffle ticket to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available. This is our second annual event. If you attended last year, you know how informative it was. Come again this year to learn new things.

For businesses and organizations that would like a vendor booth, contact Patti Anselme, the Chamber’s special events coordinator, for information and to reserve your spot. Anselme can be reached at 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or patti@bataviachamber.org .

Networking with a new member showcase

Every month, we hold two open networking events. Coffee & Commerce is at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Our after-hours event Net-Working It is at 4:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. There is a purpose to this timetable. If your schedule makes it easier to attend an event in the morning, Coffee & Commerce will wake you up. If an evening event is better suited to your schedule and you’d like to support a different nonprofit each month, make plans to attend Net-Working It. Or attend both to maximize your visibility.

In September, we are switching things up a bit. We have added a new member showcase to our Net-Working It event. It will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. We will feature some of our newest members against a backdrop of beautiful artwork. All are invited to mingle, meet some of our newest Chamber members and support our spotlighted nonprofit, the Water Street Studios.

Celebrate at Chamber Cheers on Oct. 3

We’re throwing a party in October to celebrate our Chamber members and you’re invited. We’ll gather Thursday, Oct. 3, at Grainology Brewstillery, 1131 Flinn St., in Batavia. During this fun evening, we’ll honor our Donna Dallesasse Award winner, our Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year and celebrate our Milestone Members. The casual event features heavy appetizers, cash bar, dessert and live music by The Old Fashioneds. Tickets are $50 each and sponsorships are available. Please join us.

Batavia Community Flag and Chamber Bucks

Have you bought a Batavia Community Flag? We love seeing the garden-size and 3-foot-by-5-foot Batavia Community Flags popping up throughout town. The easiest way to buy one is to order it at bataviachamber.org/store/community-flag and pick it up at our office.

When you stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, to pick up your flag, buy some Chamber Bucks. They are a fantastic way to welcome new Batavia neighbors or give them as thank you gifts to coaches or other recipients. The gift certificates come in denominations of $10 and are accepted at more than 125 Batavia businesses and Batavia Chamber members. If you have any questions, call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER.