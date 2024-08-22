St. Charles School District seeking advisory group members to review cellphone policies

St. Charles School District 303 is seeking staff, students, parents and community members to submit their interest in serving on the new Superintendent’s Community Advisory Group to examine cell phone use in schools.

St. Charles School District 303 is looking for staff, students, parents and community members interested in serving on the new Superintendent’s Community Advisory Group to examine cellphone use in schools.

The group will consist of approximately 30 members, a mix of staff, administrators, parents, students and community members, who will respond to the work, questions and procedures developed by a smaller Project Team.

To be considered for the Advisory Group, applicants must commit to at least two required readings and four meeting dates this semester and will be asked to submit a brief explanation on why they want to serve on the group.

Those interested can submit an application through this form until noon on Aug. 30. Applicants will be notified on whether or not they’ve been selected by Sept. 9.

“I’m encouraged by the outpouring of interest in this group since we first announced it in late July,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said in a news release. “It is vital that our group consists of individuals with unique perspectives on this topic to best inform our decision making.”

Later this semester, all community members will have the opportunity to participate in a survey on the use of cellphones in schools. The survey results will be brought before the Advisory Group and made available to the public.

Learn more about the Community Advisory Group on the Office of Superintendent webpage.